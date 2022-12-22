EXTON, Pa. — NETZSCH Pumps North America LLC, manufacturers of solutions designed specifically for difficult pumping applications, announces the NEMO® BO Open Hopper Progressing Cavity Pumps for viscous to non-free-flowing product with and without solids for a wide range of Industrial applications in the beverage, food, cosmetic, biotech and chemical industries.

The housing of the NEMO BO Open Hopper Progressing Cavity Pump is designed with an enlarged rectangular hopper, a force feed chamber, and an integrated feeding screw in the hopper. Continuous low-pulsation conveyance is unaffected by fluctuations in the pressure and viscosity.

Versatile, innovative, high-performance NEMO progressing cavity pumps provide continuous, pressure-stable, gentle, and low-pulsation pumping of a wide variety of media. Since the shape of the cavities is always constant, the pumped product is not compressed. NEMO pumps can therefore convey not only fluids but also solids.

Another advantage of these valveless progressing cavity pumps is that they convey product continuously and with low pulsation, including highly viscous and abrasive product, safely and without problems. NEMO pumps are also suitable as submersible pumps in wells and with open-end connections for emptying barrels.

NEMO pumps are available with conveying elements in four different rotor/stator geometries, so that each NEMO pump is precisely tuned to the requirements of the application to deliver optimum performance, service life and reliability. Except for the rotor and stator, all other components are identical. This means that if the flow rate or pressure of an already installed NEMO progressing cavity pump is subsequently changed, it can be adapted to the new operating conditions by simply replacing the rotor and stator.

NEMO pumps are available in a range of metallic materials from simple grey cast iron and chrome-nickel steel to highly acid-resistant materials, such as Duplex, Hastelloy, and titanium as well as ceramics, plastics, and elastomers for aggressive and abrasive applications. NETZSCH also supplies a comprehensive range of options and accessories as well as expert service. For more information, visit

.