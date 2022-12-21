HOUSTON — RectorSeal LLC, a manufacturer of HVACR and plumbing accessories and a wholly owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials Inc., introduced the Coil-Cure Liquid, a powerful disinfectant that kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus.

Coil-Cure Liquid protects HVAC coils, drain pans, and nonporous surfaces when properly applied. Coil-Cure has been added to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) list N as an EPA-registered disinfectant with emerging viral pathogens and human coronavirus claims for use against COVID-19. As a mild foaming disinfectant, Coil-Cure Liquid is ready for use right from the bottle. Available in quart spray size and gallon-size refill jugs, Coil-Cure will continue to be available as an aerosol, as well.

Joining RectorSeal’s full line of superior coil cleaners, Coil-Cure Liquid is a self-rinsing, non-abrasive disinfectant cleaner that functions as a cleaner, fungicide, mildew inhibitor, virucide, and deodorizer. In short, Coil-Cure Liquid is an all-around safe and effective way to clean HVAC coils.

"Coil-Cure Liquid is a great product. It's a perfect complement to our extensive line of HVAC coil cleaners,” said Stephanie Welda, director of product marketing, RectorSeal. "Regular use of Coil-Cure Liquid can help maintain the efficiency and performance of HVAC coils while providing added protection against bacteria and viruses. Additionally, it can be used following a hurricane or flood where coils can be contaminated by environmental conditions.”

For more information, visit www.rectorseeal.com.