ELKHART, Ind. — NIBCO Inc.'s new jaws that are compatible with the NIBCO PC-280 tool for use on the PressACR® product line. The new units can be used to press the full PressACR size range through 1 3/8 inch with one tool.

Available in sizes ranging from 1/4 to 1 3/8 inch, the patent pending PressACR fittings feature an interior groove design on the press ends that help support high-pressure requirements of HVACR systems.

“We are excited to announce that the new jaws can be used to press the full PressACR size range with just one tool,” said Marilyn Morgan, senior product manager-fittings, NIBCO. “The PressACR provides a safer installation as there is no flame or fire hazard with the press technology.”

The PressACR system is a copper tube joining method that delivers consistent joint quality and is designed to meet the demands of air conditioning and refrigeration applications. Made in Stuarts Draft, Virginia, of high-quality, globally sourced pure copper, PressACR fittings meet stringent certification and compliance standards that support the higher-pressure requirements of HVACR systems.

In addition to the NIBCO PC-280 press tool, the new jaws (up to 1 1/8 inch) are compatible with other press tools featuring a force of 32 kilonewtons, including tools manufactured by RIDGID and Milwaukee. For more information, visit

