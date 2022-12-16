SEATTLE — McKinstry named Matt Allen chief client officer, where he will work alongside the company’s partners and project teams to foster innovation and project excellence.

“Matt’s operational acumen and experience working across the organization on some of our most complex projects have uniquely positioned him for this role,” said Dean Allen, CEO, McKinstry. “We look forward to his impact as he focuses his expertise to elevate client service and success.”

Allen started his McKinstry career as an intern working in finance and later moved into roles as a project manager and director of construction technology. He has most recently served as project executive for Spokane developments that include the Health Partnership Building, McKinstry Spokane manufacturing facility, and tenant improvement projects on the South Landing campus. Allen was appointed to the McKinstry board of directors earlier this year and provides strategic guidance as a member of its governance committee.

“I’m honored to focus my attention on the clients at the heart of our business,” said Allen. “This role will allow our clients to have an unparalleled experience with our solutions and support throughout the project life cycle.”

Allen is involved in community outreach and philanthropic efforts outside the office through McKinstry’s Building Good program, which connects employees with local nonprofit organizations. He actively supports the Boys and Girls Club of King County, Operation Sack Lunch and NW Children’s Foundation. For more information, visit

.