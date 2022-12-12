HINWIL, Switzerland — Belimo’s new 22PDP-585 and 22PDP-588 active sensors (4...20 mA / 0...5 V / 0...10 V) are designed for wet-to-wet differential pressure measurement utilizing remote sensors in HVAC systems. The sensors are suitable for water and water-glycol mixtures.

The 22PDP reduces installation time and material costs with external sensors by connecting the high- and low-side sensors at the measurement point. The hinged cover and spring-loaded terminal block save wiring time and ensure reliable contact. The enclosure is NEMA 4X / IP65 rated and offers an LCD.

The units are designed to simplify installation, commissioning, and operation through:

– Housing with separate mounting plate for straightforward, easy wall mounting;

– Remote pressure transmitters eliminate the need for impulse tubes;

– Removable terminal block for efficient wiring;

– Output signals, pressure ranges, and other configurable options selectable directly from the unit;

– Settings and measurement data are visible; and

– Manual zero-point adjustment.

Their applications are versatile

– Flexible installation with remote pressure transmitters;

– Various on-site configuration options;

– Integrated LCD for parametrization and pressure indication;

– Four selectable pressure ranges within the maximum pressure range;

– Available output signals 4…20 mA, 0…5/10 V; and

– UL Certification.

For more information, visit www.belimo.com.