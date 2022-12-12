HINWIL, Switzerland — Belimo’s new 22PDP-585 and 22PDP-588 active sensors (4...20 mA / 0...5 V / 0...10 V) are designed for wet-to-wet differential pressure measurement utilizing remote sensors in HVAC systems. The sensors are suitable for water and water-glycol mixtures.
The 22PDP reduces installation time and material costs with external sensors by connecting the high- and low-side sensors at the measurement point. The hinged cover and spring-loaded terminal block save wiring time and ensure reliable contact. The enclosure is NEMA 4X / IP65 rated and offers an LCD.
The units are designed to simplify installation, commissioning, and operation through:
– Housing with separate mounting plate for straightforward, easy wall mounting;
– Remote pressure transmitters eliminate the need for impulse tubes;
– Removable terminal block for efficient wiring;
– Output signals, pressure ranges, and other configurable options selectable directly from the unit;
– Settings and measurement data are visible; and
– Manual zero-point adjustment.
Their applications are versatile
– Flexible installation with remote pressure transmitters;
– Various on-site configuration options;
– Integrated LCD for parametrization and pressure indication;
– Four selectable pressure ranges within the maximum pressure range;
– Available output signals 4…20 mA, 0…5/10 V; and
– UL Certification.
For more information, visit www.belimo.com.
