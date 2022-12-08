LOWELL, Mass. — ePropelled, a provider of electric propulsion systems and power generation solutions, introduced a line of energy-efficient electric pump motors designed to be used with pools, spas, and industrial applications. The motors provide optimized energy efficiency, reduced noise, and are compact and lightweight. These innovations allow manufacturers to save energy and money while delivering better overall value to customers.

Forrester data shows that 68% of consumers plan to increase efforts to identify brands that reduce environmental impact. At the same time, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that more than half of the electricity used in manufacturing powers various motors. ePropelled’s environmentally friendly motors give industry and manufacturing leaders an opportunity to reduce harmful greenhouse emissions by replacing their motors and systems with improved designs.

Available immediately, ePropelled’s new line of six motors include:

SM1650 series for pool – A 1.65-hp, variable-speed motor that is approximately 90% efficient with a programmable interface.

SM1650 series for spa – A 1.65-hp, variable-speed motor that is approximately 90% efficient.

SM3000 series for pool – A 3-hp, variable-speed motor that is approximately 90% efficient with a programmable interface.

SM3000 series for spa – A 3-hp, variable-speed motor that is approximately 90% efficient.

SM1650 series for industrial applications – A 1.65-hp, variable-speed motor designed for industrial environments such as large-volume fluid management, pressurizing water/fluid, chemical processing, water movement, and more.

SM3000 series for industrial applications – A 3.0-hp, variable-speed motor designed for industrial environments such as large-volume fluid management, pressurizing water/fluid, chemical processing, water movement, and more.

All the sustainability motors are compact and lightweight for easier installation, and operate quietly. The new motors’ variable-speed capabilities optimize pump motor efficiency, reduce energy costs, and allow manufacturers to easily add new features and functions.

“Our new energy-efficient electric pump motors have less impact on the environment and are powerful enough not only for pools and spas but many other applications within industrial markets,” said Nick Grewal, CEO, president, and founder of ePropelled. “Variable-speed pump motors are more efficient, which creates more sustainable products, systems and operations and can reduce costs. This is a win-win for manufacturers and consumers alike.”

ePropelled is focused on designing and producing energy-efficient motors and related technology for a variety of sectors, with a particular focus on the industrial pump motor market. Target markets include HVAC, pool, spa, water and wastewater, and other large industrial applications. According to the

(IEA), electric motors and systems account for about 40% of electricity consumption globally.

