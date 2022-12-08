GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — Oscar William “Bill” Freeman was inducted into the AIM/R Hall of Fame during a stirring ceremony at the rep association’s 50th Annual Conference at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colorado, on Friday, Oct. 14.

Freeman’s honor was accepted by his wife, Sheree, and sons, Benn, Chase, and Mike, along with their spouses. They shared a touching tribute to their father among a crowd of fellow manufacturers’ representatives and manufacturers from across the industry.

“It’s a great honor, and we are all so happy they recognized Bill and all his hard work over the years,” said the Freeman family. “While our company wouldn’t be what it is today without his leadership and mentorship, he would also say that he couldn’t have accomplished any of this without the support of his team, our manufacturers, customers, rep network and industry friends,” said the Freeman family.

Freeman had a lasting impact on AIM/R over the years. He served as an AIM/R executive board member and AIM/R President in 2006-2007.

“Thank you to AIM/R and everyone involved that make it such a unique and special Association,” the family continued. “Dad loved AIM/R and the people it represents and is comprised of. The friendships and joy the AIM/R family continues to give the Freeman’s is treasured and cherished.”

