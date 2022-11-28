DAVIDSON, N.C. — Trane – by Trane Technologies announced updates to its Odyssey™ split system line.

When rooftop installation isn’t an option, a Trane Odyssey split system is a versatile choice that delivers up-to-date energy efficiency, meeting DOE 2023 standards. Split systems provide the same high-performance heating and cooling of a packaged rooftop system but allow engineers and contractors to work around unique building designs, such as glass ceilings, pitched roofs, or code and service limitations.

The Odyssey’s exceptional energy efficiency is realized by its Symbio® 700 controller, now standard, and a new multispeed air handler that can be configured for two-stage or single-zone VAV or Variable Volume Zone Temperature (VVZT). It’s available with several indoor and outdoor compressor and condenser options, including dual-compressor and dual-circuit models, so technicians can service either compressor without shutting down. The Odyssey split system also:

• Comes standard with hail guards to protect the components during shipping, inclement weather, or from vandalism;

• Meets new testing and material flammability requirement UL 60335-2-40, which goes into effect in January 2024;

• Complies with ASHRAE 90.1-2019; and

• Includes easy-to-use, colored-coded wiring; an easy-accessible, low-voltage terminal board; foil-faced insulation; and one power point.

“Whether modeling for decarbonization during design and validation, reducing complexity on the day of installation, or optimizing energy efficiency during operation, Trane’s updated software, all-electric systems, and updated unitary models help to empower owners to create the right solution for their building,” said Dave Molin, vice president of product management, equipment, controls, and digital, Trane.

For more information, visit www.trane.com.