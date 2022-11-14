OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — SPX Cooling Tech LLC, a full-line, full-service industry designer and manufacturer of evaporative cooling towers, air-cooled heat exchangers, and evaporative condensers, introduced the SGS Industrial Evaporative Condenser (IEC).

Performance and ease of installation improvements from the original design include:

• Fully hot-dipped galvanized after fabrication, providing 1.5-2 times the protective zinc layer vs. G235 mil galvanized;

• All nut and bolt construction with no unneeded penetrations in the enclosure or basin; and

• Coil sections have integrated lift points and fewer connections to the basin, resulting in faster installation.

The IEC from SGS includes a fan system that is fully welded (no tack welds) with six fan shaft supports specially designed to balance airflow across the coil, with 340-degree fan shrouds, which are robustly constructed and bolted to the basin section in both front and back, and complete with heavy duty industrial-banded drive belts. The unit’s construction also includes wash-off flanges that angle down to prevent water and debris accumulation — helping to increase hygiene initiatives and reduce biologic contamination.

SPX Cooling Tech acquired SGS Refrigeration in 2019, and has since been working to improve its line of evaporators and evaporative condensers while continuing to serve SGS customers throughout North America. SGS products have been utilized in the industrial and commercial refrigeration industry since 2010, with products distributed through a network of skilled professional refrigeration representatives around the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit

.