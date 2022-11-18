ST. LOUIS — Nidec Motor Corp. has expanded the marketing staff at its St. Louis headquarters with the addition of Flavia Bader as marketing communications manager. She is part of Nidec’s commercial and industrial motors division for the Americas, serving industries that rely on high-efficiency motors including HVAC, pumping, and wastewater.

Bader has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, having worked at Emerson Electric in marketing and product management roles. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications and an MBA, both from the University of Louisville. For more information, visit www.nidec.com.