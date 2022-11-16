WASHINGTON — Dr. Jiqiu Yuan, P.E., PMP, vice president of engineering, National Institute of Building Sciences, has been appointed by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell to serve on the FEMA National Advisory Council (NAC). Dr. Yuan’s three-year term begins Dec. 1, 2022.

According to FEMA, NAC was established in 2007. The council advises the FEMA administrator on emergency management to ensure input from and coordination with state, local, tribal, and territorial governments and the private sector on federal plans, programs, and strategies for all hazards.

“Dr. Yuan has played fundamental roles in leading many NIBS cornerstone programs, including development of the NEHRP Provisions and Natural Hazard Mitigation Saves study,” said AC Powell, JD, CPS, president and CEO of NIBS. “His appointment to the FEMA National Advisory Council speaks to his strengths, as Dr. Yuan specializes in making infrastructure and communities resilient against natural disasters.”

Dr. Yuan recently was promoted to vice president of engineering with NIBS after serving many years as the executive director of the multi-hazard mitigation and building seismic safety councils. Dr. Yuan is a professional engineer with more than 15 years of research and development experience, and he is actively involved in the development of guidelines, codes, standards, polices, and applied research programs in a variety of building science fields.

The Natural Hazard Mitigation Saves Study

The comprehensive benefit-cost study, Natural Hazard Mitigation Saves, shows many pre-disaster mitigation activities save much more than they cost.

For example, hazard mitigation grants made by FEMA, the U.S. Economic Development Administration, and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development save $6 for every $1 spent. Furthermore, adopting the latest in building code requirements saves $11 per $1 invested, and the benefits of building retrofits translate into a $4 savings for every $1 investment. For more information, visit www.nibs.org.