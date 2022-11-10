NEW YORK — Rebecca Ashton has been appointed New York district lead for WSP USA, an engineering, environment, and professional services consultancy.

Ashton previously served as COO for the U.S. Earth and environment business and has been at WSP for the past 13 years. She succeeds Jerry Jannetti, who was promoted to the role of Southeast region president.

In her new leadership role, Ashton will grow and strengthen the firm’s performance across business lines, collaborating with the firm’s New York teams and regional leadership to achieve strategic goals that will enhance both projects and communities throughout the district.

“Rebecca has more than earned this new role, and I look forward to continuing to work with her as she leads our largest U.S. district,” said Bernie McNeilly, president, Northeast region, WSP USA. “She brings energy, ideas, and technical and business acumen to this role as well as exceptional experience and client satisfaction on key transportation, energy, and environment projects that are critical to New York.”

She served as project director for the LaGuardia Airport Central Terminal Replacement project, where she managed a multidisciplinary team during construction. She also served as New York district energy business line leader.

As COO for Earth and environment, she was integral to integration of Golder and EarthCon into the firm, identifying operational improvement needs and coordinating building strike teams to implement system changes.

A native Australian, Ashton is a graduate of the University of Sydney with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, and the University of Limerick with a master’s degree in project and program management. She also is a certified project management professional. For more information, visit

.