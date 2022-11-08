HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — NV5 Global Inc., a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, acquired Intrepid Engineering LLC, a provider of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems design for facility renovations and new construction.

Established in 2004, Intrepid’s engineers serve public and private sector clients and specialize in building systems design for health care, education, retail, and public facilities. The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.

“Intrepid diversifies our MEP practice in Las Vegas beyond the hospitality industry and introduces us to clients in industries such as healthcare and education who can benefit from NV5’s service portfolio,” said Dickerson Wright, P.E., chairman and CEO, NV5. “Intrepid’s principals are board certified licensed professional engineers in mechanical and electrical engineering and will enhance our technical resources in this high-growth geographical area.”

“We are pleased to welcome Intrepid Engineering to NV5,” said Ben Heraud, COO, buildings and clean energy solutions, NV5. “This acquisition brings a long-term and diversified client base along with technical leadership that will further support our growth in the Southwest region.”

