PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — ASC Engineered Solutions is introducing a line of copper press products — SCIÒ Copper Press — for plumbing and mechanical systems. At more than 300 individual SKU’s, covering both residential and commercial applications, it is one of the most extensive copper press product lines available to the industry and comes fully supported by free access BIM and Revit content from ASC-ES.

The SCI Copper Press product line features a full range of elbows, tees, reducers, caps, adapters, couplings, unions, and crossovers, providing reliable and economical pipe connections for copper systems.

Available in ½ inch to 4 inch sizes, these products meet industry regulations for press fittings, including NSF 61, IAPMO, and ASME standards and are approved for use with EPDM compatible fluids

They are intended for use with ASTM B88, Types K, L, and M hard copper tubing in ½ inch to 4 inch sizes and soft copper tubing in ½ inch to 1 ¼ inch sizes.

Installation is simple and can be done using standard press tools and jaws. The SCI Press fittings feature exterior green lines that mark the proper pipe insertion depth. Full instructions for their installation are provided on the product packaging and on the submittal. For more information, visit www.asc-es.com.