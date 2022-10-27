WATERTOWN, Mass. — Bosch Thermotechnology, a global source of high-quality heating, cooling, and hot water systems, welcomed the IDS Premium Connected to its Inverter Ducted Split (IDS) family. This air-source heat pump system provides maximum comfort with minimum energy usage and adds an interactive, connected platform for end users and contractors.

“Heat pumps are becoming one of the most popular options for efficient heating and cooling homes around the country,” said Katelyn Woodling, manager of product management for Bosch Thermotechnology North America. “Bosch Thermotechnology’s IDS Premium Connected brings the Internet of Things to HVAC in new and important ways. Contractors and homeowners can remotely monitor the system and data through the Bosch EasyAir app, even without a smart thermostat. This adds new layers of insight and convenience to a lineup that is among the very quietest and most energy-efficient systems available on the market today.”

IDS Premium Connected features wireless connectivity to the Bosch EasyAir App, allowing contractors to easily access the information they need to conduct on-site installation, troubleshooting, and warranty registration. Homeowners can use the Bosch EasyAir app to monitor their energy usage and receive critical alerts as well as contact their contractors for maintenance and repairs.

The IDS Premium Connected provides 20-plus SEER energy efficiency, sound levels as low as 56 dBA, and easy installation in small, compact physical footprints. The fully modulating inverter compressor offers 36%-130% capacity with modulation in 1% increments. In practice, this capability allows the IDS Premium Connected to precisely match the heating and cooling load while achieving maximum efficiency. This system also has a heating seasonal performance rating of 10.5 and can provide heating even when outdoor temperatures drop as low as minus 4° F (minus 20°C).

The accompanying air handler includes a two-stage x13 electronically commutated motor blower for enhanced humidity control and an all-aluminum coil for superior corrosion resistance. The IDS Premium connected outdoor unit is available in 36k Btu and 60k BTU capacity. For more information, visit visit

.