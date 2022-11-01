LINDON, Utah — Aquatherm, a global provider of polypropylene piping systems for commercial, industrial, and institutional HVAC and plumbing systems, introduced the Aquatherm FieldPro® App.

“The Aquatherm FieldPro App is an indispensable tool for anyone installing Aquatherm piping systems,” said Parr Young, vice president of technology and marketing, Aquatherm. “It puts all the essential tools at installers’ fingertips, making installation faster and easier than ever.”

The app’s features include:

• A fusion timer that incorporates multiple timers, pressure times, and logging capabilities;

• A hanger spacing calculator that provides easy in-field access to all hanger spacing information; and

• A pressure test assistant that provides step-by-step guides, timers, system integrity checks, and allows submission of test results directly to Aquatherm.

Aquatherm FieldPro allows users to log and access multiple projects and delivers searchable access to all Aquatherm parts, the Aquatherm Installer Manual, Technical Bulletins, and the Aquatherm Design & Planning Guide. It works with all Aquatherm-approved fusion equipment.

The free FieldPro App can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit

.