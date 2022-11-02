WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University college of engineering professor Stephan Biller was honored as a member of the National Academy of Engineering (NAE).

Biller, a professor of industrial engineering, was formally inducted Oct. 2 as a member of the NAE during a ceremony held in Washington, D.C., as part of the organization’s annual meeting.

“The recognition by my peers is a true honor, and I am very much looking forward to serving the nation through the NAE,” said Biller, who has a joint appointment in the Purdue school of management.

Biller is a member of the NAE’s 2020 class of honorees; his induction was postponed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his induction, the NAE cited Biller’s “leadership and advancement of manufacturing technologies and innovations based on the Internet of Things and digital data.” Members and foreign associates of the NAE are peer-elected members and stand among the world’s most accomplished engineers in academia, business and government.

There are more than 20 NAE members currently in Purdue’s college of engineering. Election of new NAE members is the culmination of a yearlong process.

Biller joined the college of engineering in August. He previously served as CEO of Advanced Manufacturing International, a not-for-profit that aids small- and medium-sized manufacturers with their digital transformation.

Biller has served as vice president of product management for AI applications & Watson IoT at IBM, chief manufacturing scientist and manufacturing technology director at General Electric, and tech fellow and global manager for manufacturing systems at General Motors Co. Biller currently co-chairs a national technology and science board effort to establish a national strategy for AI-driven digital manufacturing to increase resiliency and efficiency of supply chains. For more information, visit http://purdue.edu.