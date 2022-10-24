ARLINGTON, Va. — On Sept. 30, California Gov/ Gavin Newsom (D) signed SB 1206, legislation prohibiting the sale or distribution of bulk hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) that exceed global warming potential (GWP) limits of 2,200 by 2025, 1,500 by 2030, and 750 by 2033. Sales of the following refrigerants will be restricted:

Virgin refrigerants, such as R-404A and R-507, will no longer be allowed after Jan. 1, 2025.

Bulk virgin refrigerant R-410A will no longer be allowed after Jan. 1, 2030.

R-134a and current retrofit refrigerants, R-448A and R-449A, will no longer be allowed after Jan. 1, 2033. For more information, visit https://www.ahrinet.org/advocacy/safe-refrigerant-transition-task-force.