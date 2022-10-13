Along with energy efficiency, next-generation refrigerants, safer refrigerant management practices, and various efficiency-focused building upgrades, the electrification of heating and cooling is essential for reducing the environmental impact of buildings. As the nation’s energy grid transitions to greener, carbon-free, and less emissive energy sources, policymakers and decision-makers at all levels are now looking to concurrently reduce fossil fuel consumption in buildings while amplifying and accelerating the effect of cleaner power to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We are on the cusp of a major transformation in building HVAC systems across the country and new systems from Trane® are helping the market adapt.
