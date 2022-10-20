SACRAMENTO — SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has opened its latest office in Sacramento. This location adds to the firm’s strong presence in northern California, deepening its connections in the growing metropolitan area and central valley region. Located in the Ice Blocks, a three-block mixed-use project in midtown Sacramento, the office specializes in architecture, interiors, landscape architecture, and MEP engineering for the civic, health, higher education, life science, mixed-use, and workplace markets.

Arun Kaiwar joined SmithGroup as a principal to lead the local team and day-to-day operations of the office. “I look forward to building upon SmithGroup’s legacy in the area and further cultivating relationships, opportunities and work in Sacramento and beyond,” said Kaiwar, an experienced architect and design manager who has led several prominent projects throughout California.

“After partnering with Sacramento clients for decades, we could not be more thrilled to officially open the doors to our new SmithGroup-designed office space right in the heart of the city,” said Joyce Polhamus, director of the firm’s Sacramento, San Francisco, and Portland locations. “Sacramento’s strong focus on sustainability and carbon neutrality, combined with its vision to be ‘the most livable city in America,’ perfectly aligns with our mission to Design a Better Future for our clients, our communities, and ourselves.”

With an extensive portfolio of built and upcoming work in the region, the office allows the firm to better serve local clients and communities throughout the central valley. In addition to completed projects, such as the DPR Construction Sacramento Office, UC Davis Teaching and Learning Complex, UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Chico State Natural Sciences Building, the SmithGroup team is currently working on two major facilities for UC Davis Health. The 1-million-square-foot California Tower will be a significant addition to the medical campus along with the 48X Complex, a new ambulatory surgery center in Sacramento.

The opening of the Sacramento office is the latest milestone in a pattern of steady growth for SmithGroup, which recently opened locations in Atlanta, Houston, and Portland.

“One of the key elements of our strategic plan is to enhance our ability to serve clients through an expansion in studios, disciplines, and geography,” said Russ Sykes, chairman and managing partner at SmithGroup. “This new office expands our geographic footprint in northern California and enables us to better connect our team with local communities.”

SmithGroup’s Sacramento office is located at 1710 R Street, Suite 290. For more information, visit www.smithgroup.com.