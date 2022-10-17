OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — SPX Technologies Inc. appointed Sean McClenaghan as president, global cooling, and an executive officer of SPX Technologies. As president, he will lead the team at SPX Cooling Tech LLC, a full-line, full-service designer and manufacturer of evaporative cooling systems and air-cooled heat exchangers and their associated brands, including Marley®, Recold®, SGS Refrigeration, and more.

“We are very pleased to welcome Sean to the SPX team,” said Gene Lowe, president and CEO, SPX Technologies. “His impressive track record of delivering impactful results, expertise in product management, and strong background driving market expansion and targeted acquisitions position our global cooling business and SPX to continue delivering on our value creation commitments. As we progress toward our ‘SPX 2025’ targets, I look forward to celebrating numerous successes with Sean.”

McClenaghan brings more than 25 years of extensive executive leadership experience to the SPX team. He joins SPX from Reliance Worldwide Corp. (RWC), where he served as CEO of RWC Americas. Before joining RWC in 2014, he spent 15-plus years in various strategic consulting and business development roles with McKinsey & Co., CHB Capital Partners, and Egon Zehnder. He began his career with DuPont, holding several operational and management positions ranging from process control design engineer to plant manager to global business manager.

McClenaghan holds an MBA from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He is also a member of the board of directors for STO Corp., Americas, and has held numerous other board positions. For more information, visit

