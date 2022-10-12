PINE BROOK, N.J. — Fujitsu General America Inc. announced a global shift in the branding of its VRF and mini-split heat pump product lines. Effective immediately, all existing and future VRF and mini-split lines will be labeled as Fujitsu branded Airstage products. Timing for labeling varies depending on the model.

Leading with a new, modern teal logo, symbolizing innovation, opportunity, and sustainability, the rebrand will provide a fresh look for the company’s most well-known products, while Fujitsu continues to deliver the same energy-efficient, reliable equipment with exceptional support. Model numbers will not change.

Aside from the updated logo, Fujitsu J-Series and V-Series VRF products will retain their Airstage branding. The existing Halcyon mini-split line is now known as the Airstage H-Series.

The rebrand is designed to unify and strengthen Fujitsu’s global positioning and help facilitate expansion into new areas of business.

“Moving forward, Airstage will take on a much broader meaning,” said Erin Mezle, vice president of marketing, Fujitsu General America. “It now embodies a more cohesive brand family, bold new thinking, dynamic product performance, and a finely-calibrated focus on innovation, sustainability and electrification.”

The rebranding effort does not impact business operations. Fujitsu’s unitary and Westinghouse brands are not involved with the rebrand, and are unaffected by this change.

The Fujitsu company name, vision, and values remain intact, and Fujitsu’s unwavering commitment to its distribution channels and consumers are stronger than ever. For more information, visit www.fujitsugeneral.com.