NEW YORK — WSP USA, an engineering and professional services company, acquired Odeh Engineers, a 40-person structural engineering firm with offices in Providence, Rhode Island, and Boston.

The transaction adds significant structural engineering capabilities for the property and buildings sector in the Northeast while strengthening WSP’s offering in complex markets, like health care, science, and technology as well as in commercial, residential, higher education, cultural, government, manufacturing, and other key sectors.

“The addition of Odeh will help us deliver on the goals laid out in our 2022-2024 strategic plan, bringing expanded services to our complex market clients in the critical Northeast region,” said Lou Cornell, president and CEO, WSP USA. “We welcome these new professionals and their deep expertise.”

Odeh is a national building structural design company with a team focused on leveraging cutting-edge technology to bring creative and innovative thinking to life. Its recent projects include the new Brown University Performing Arts Center, the expansion of Penn Medicine’s Perelman Center in Philadelphia, and the new research and development headquarters of CRISPR Therapeutics in Boston’s Seaport District.

Odeh joins WSP following the acquisition of Englekirk, a Los Angeles-based structural engineering firm, in 2021.

“The addition of the talented engineers from Odeh and Englekirk to our team is indicative of our commitment to broadening our structural offering, adding expertise in more geographies and types of projects to meet our clients’ needs,” said Aly MacGregor, senior vice president and national business line executive for property and buildings at WSP. “Following the successful integration of Englekirk, we are thrilled to welcome Odeh as an integral member of our world-renowned structural engineering team.”

“Joining WSP is exciting news for our clients and employees,” said David J. Odeh, principal of Odeh. “We look forward to delivering the personalized client service and innovative structural engineering solutions for which we are known, while accessing the expanded network of expertise, digital tools and resources now available to us as part of WSP.”

WSP has been involved in structural engineering for nearly seven decades, now providing services related to hybrid structures, mass timber, super-talls, concrete structures, steel structures, complex structures, fire life safety, DfMA, and embodied carbon. The firm’s projects include New York’s One World Trade Center and Steinway Tower, Los Angeles’ 888 at Grand Hope Park and Oceanwide Plaza, and Boston’s One Dalton. For more information, visit www.wsp.com.