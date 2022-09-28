Hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), launched at the beginning of 2021, is made from 100% renewable raw materials. According to the manufacturer, vegetable oils and various wastes and residues are used as source materials. Compared to using fossil fuel oil, choosing renewable heating oil reduces greenhouse gas emissions generated during the life cycle of the fuel by up to 90%.

Renewable heating oil can be used to power various machines and as a fuel for heating. In terms of performance and heating value, it has very similar properties to light oil or diesel. HVO burns with a slightly bluer flame than light oil.

HVO’s Requirements for Heating Equipment

If light oil has previously been used as fuel in the heating, no major changes are usually required when switching to renewable heating oil. For example, the same containers, piping, hoses, and fittings are suitable for light oil. HVO stays good in the container and does not need to be mixed.

However, before ordering and refueling renewable heating oil, it is worthwhile to make sure the burner is suitable for the fuel in question. Any possible burner modifications that might be needed must always be determined on a case-by-case basis. In general, the older or more low-powered the burner is, the more likely it is that changes (a burner adjustment or a replacement of components) will be needed.

For some Oilon burner models, it is sufficient to adjust the burner combustion head and nozzle. Other Oilon burner models may require changing the flame detector. In some models, changes must also be made to the automation, i.e., in addition to the flame detector, the burner control must also be replaced. Some models do not require any changes at all.

It’s relatively easy and quick to make the changes to the burner. The alteration work is usually done in one working day, even in large burners. Before using renewable heating oil, consult a burner specialist.

Renewable fuels are becoming more and more popular all over the world, and Oilon has been preparing for this for quite some time. Oilon has a research laboratory that specializes in renewable fuels, where the company tests all kinds of bio-oils and gases. Oilon has been working with biofuels for several years, and various-sized project references can be found around the globe.

By Marika Pitkänen, marketing, and communications manager, Oilon