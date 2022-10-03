APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Uponor’s AquaPort™ is a self-contained unit that converts a building’s hydronic heating supply to on-demand domestic hot water. The unit is ideal in multifamily or hospitality low-rise, mid-rise, or high-rise applications.

This solution eliminates centralized domestic hot water (DHW) and recirculation piping in a structure to provide numerous benefits, including energy and water savings, improved water quality, installation efficiencies, and reduced maintenance.

The innovative and simplified design and installation provides efficiencies for installing contractors and facilities management to help keep projects on schedule, within budget, and running smoothly. It removes gas and electrical supply lines and venting in each dwelling unit to save on both short-term and long-term expenses, and it eliminates DHW supply and return piping for fewer piping supports, fire penetrations, insulation, and accessories required in a building.

The compact, in-wall design is only 25.6 inches (650 mm) tall by 14.5 inches (368 mm) wide and 5.4 inches (137 mm) deep to maximize overall square footage. Additionally, the AquaPort is extremely lightweight at 47 pounds (21.3 kg) for the 100K Btu/hr. version and 57 pounds (25.9 kg) for the 180K Btu/hr. version, which makes it easy for one person to maneuver and install.

“Uponor is striving to innovate tomorrow’s buildings with high-performing solutions, like the AquaPort, to save water, minimize energy use, reduce risk, and eliminate waste,” said Aaron Stotko, director, segment marketing, Uponor. “We anticipate the AquaPort will revolutionize hydronic heating and domestic water design to elevate building construction to a new standard.”

