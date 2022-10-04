CLEVELAND — Oatey Co., a manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, announced Michelle Newland will serve as executive vice president and chief international business officer, dedicated to growing Oatey’s international business, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Also effective that date, Brian DiVincenzo will assume responsibility for all U.S. sales and marketing, serving as executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

During her more than 20-year tenure at Oatey, Michelle Newland has been the driving force behind Oatey’s retail business, serving most recently as president of the company’s retail and international business unit. In support of Oatey’s global growth strategy, Newland’s new role will allow her to focus exclusively on Oatey’s international business, with responsibility for sales, marketing, and operations in Canada, Mexico, and other strategic regions around the world, excluding China.

DiVincenzo joined Oatey Co. more than 11 years ago as regional sales manager and progressively advanced as a strategic business leader, most recently serving as president of Oatey’s wholesale and commercial business unit. In his new role, DiVincenzo will expand his responsibility to include sales and marketing across all channels in the U.S., including retail, wholesale, commercial, and e-commerce.

