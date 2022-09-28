LOUISVILLE, Ky. — DENIOS introduced the SpillGuard® Leak Recognition System, which instantly alerts users when a leak is detected. This unique, FM-approved technology is placed within the sump of a spill containment device or near the equipment to be monitored and alerts users with an audible and visual alarm for a minimum of 24 hours when contact is made with a liquid. It is easy to use, just switch it on and place it into position. Designed for use with all essential and common liquid hazardous substances, the explosion-proof SpillGuard features intelligent, robust sensor technology in a highly resistant, electrically conductive housing. The battery lasts up to five years and provides an audible signal to alert users of the need to replace it. Ideal for use with temperatures from 32°F (0°C) to 104°F (40°C) with a red LED light to indicate that the unit is operating safely. In stock for immediate shipment, SpillGuard provides an economical early warning of leaky containers and equipment. It is ideal for use with containers and sumps of all sizes and types, as well as along pipelines, next to heating or cooling systems, beside hydraulic equipment, near industrial washing machines, adjacent to pump stations, or anywhere liquids are used or stored. For more information, visit www.denios-us.com.