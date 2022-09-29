MIDDLETON, Wis. — The National Air Filtration Association (NAFA) has announced its recipients of the Clean Air Awards for 2022. The Clean Air Award is presented each year to the building owners and managers who take steps to significantly improve the quality of their indoor air by increasing the level or efficiency of their HVAC air filtration system in 10 specific categories.
“The 2022 Clean Air Award program received an unprecedented number of submissions this year,” said Emily Bardach, CAE, executive director, NAFA. “The past few years have been a challenge for our members and their clients. Responding to the need for stricter indoor air quality specifications, the nominated facilities have all increased the level of indoor air cleanliness with filtration and improved system hygiene.”
Candidates are nominated for the award by NAFA members and must submit detailed and specific steps taken toward cleaning the indoor environment through “best air filtration practices” and system hygiene. A NAFA Certified Air Filter Specialist confirms these improvements. Nominees are judged by the NAFA Clean Air Award Committee, and each recipient receives a custom-designed award, building signage and recognition for their efforts.
Award-winning buildings must maintain IAQ diligence and submit inspection data each year to maintain the NAFA Clean Air Award.
2022 facilities that utilize best air filtration practices in their buildings:
1100 Louisiana - Hines
Submitted by Nicole Hodina, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC
4th & 4th - Colliers
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
510 5th St - Colliers
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
55 Collins St - ANZ & Airmaster
Submitted by Jason Burgess, CAFS, Independent Filter Service P/L
8 Exhibition St - PT and A.G. Coombs
Submitted by Jason Burgess, CAFS, Independent Filter Service P/L
800 5th Avenue
Submitted by Sammy Isawode, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.
Arts Commons
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
Avon Community School Corporation
Submitted by Kasey Harpold, NCT II, Filter Services of Indiana, Inc.
BNSF - Jones Lang LaSalle
Submitted by Nathan Wittman, CAFS, NCT, Filter Technology Company, Inc.
BSA Oxbow
Submitted by Shannon Allmer, The Filter Man, LLC
Calgary Courts Centre
Submitted by Sammy Isawode, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.
CBRE - Imperial Oil Campus
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
CF - Calgary City Centre
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
CF 635 8 Ave
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
CF Chinook Centre
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
CF Encor Place
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
CF Shell Centre
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
College Building - University of Regina
Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.
Credit Human - 1703 Broadway
Submitted by Shannon Allmer, The Filter Man, LLC
DMC Huron Valley - Sinai Hospital
Submitted by Patrick Wyman, CAFS, MANN+HUMMEL Air Filtration Americas
Domain Gateway
Submitted by Shannon Allmer, The Filter Man, LLC
Domain Tower
Submitted by Shannon Allmer, The Filter Man, LLC
Edmonton Expo Center
Submitted by Doug Edwards, CAFS BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.
Enmax Place
Submitted by Dylan Burrows, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.
First Tower
Submitted by Sammy Isawode, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.
Fort Dufferin - RCMP Academy
Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.
Fort Macleod - RCMP Academy
Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.
Fort Walsh - RCMP Academy
Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.
GWL - First Canadian Centre
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
Health Sciences Centre - University of Calgary
Submitted by Sharon Needham, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.
JLL 200 Park Place
Submitted by Nicole Hodina, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC
Keith C Starosciak - Masco School District
Submitted by PJ Paonessa, CAFS, Air Filter Sales, Inc.
Kisik Tower East - University of Regina
Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.
Kisik Tower West - University of Regina
Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.
Komatsu Mining Corp - Longview Operations
Submitted by Matt Smith, CAFS Joe W. Fly Co., Inc.
Langara College - S & T Building
Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.
LISE - Siemens Harvard
Submitted by PJ Paonessa, CAFS, Air Filter Sales, Inc.
McFarlane Tower - Colliers
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
Melbourne Airport - Airmaster
Submitted by Jason Burgess, CAFS, Independent Filter Service P/L
Memorial Hermann - Sugar Land
Submitted by Nicole Hodina, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC
Memorial Hospital
Submitted by Rich Gray, NCT, Filter Services of Indiana, Inc.
MLSE - Scotiabank Arena
Submitted by Jon Holmes, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
One International - Centre
Submitted by Nicole Hodina, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC
Paskwaw Tower - University of Regina
Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.
Printpack Inc.
Submitted by Kasey Harpold, NCT II, Filter Services of Indiana
QuadReal - Livingston Place
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
QuadReal - Park Place
Submitted by Ray Riopel, CAFS, B. C. Air Filter, Ltd.
QuadReal - Western Canadian Place
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
QuadReal - Jamieson Place
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
Red Deer Polytechnic - BGIS
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
Regency Main - 712 Main Street
Submitted by Johnny Cochran, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC
River Oaks Country Club
Submitted by Brittany Kruger, Joe W. Fly Co., Inc.
Roslyn Building - Colliers
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
San Felipe Plaza - Parkway
Submitted by Nicole Hodina, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC
Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary Flames
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
Shell Scotford - Admin 1A Building
Submitted by Brian Worsdall, CAFS, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.
Stephen Avenue Place - Colliers
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
Stream Realty - Preston Plaza
Submitted by Nathan Wittman, CAFS, NCT, Filter Technology Company, Inc.
Studio Bell - National Music Centre
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
Surrey City Hall
Submitted by Ray Riopel, CAFS, B. C. Air Filter, Ltd.
TC Energy Center - M-M Properties
Submitted by Nicole Hodina, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC
Teva Canada - Markham
Submitted by Joshua Guthrie, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
Teva Canada - Scarborough
Submitted by Joshua Guthrie, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
Teva Canada - Stouffville
Submitted by Joshua Guthrie, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
UBC AMS Student Nest
Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.
UBC Aquatic Centre
Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.
UBC Beaty Biodiversity Museum
Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.
UBC CIRS
Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.
UBC Forest Sciences Centre
Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.
UBC Henry Angus Building
Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.
UBC Irving K Barber - Learning Centre
Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.
University of Alberta - Mechanical Engineering
Submitted by Brian Worsdall, CAFS, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.
University of Alberta - Students Union Building
Submitted by Brian Worsdall, CAFS, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.
University of Alberta - Van Vliet Centre
Submitted by Brian Worsdall, CAFS, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.
Vancouver Island University
Submitted by Lorne Stewart, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)
Wakpa Tower - University of Regina
Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.
Wayne & William White - Engineering Design Ctr
Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.
For more information, visit https://www.nafahq.org.
