MIDDLETON, Wis. — The National Air Filtration Association (NAFA) has announced its recipients of the Clean Air Awards for 2022. The Clean Air Award is presented each year to the building owners and managers who take steps to significantly improve the quality of their indoor air by increasing the level or efficiency of their HVAC air filtration system in 10 specific categories.

“The 2022 Clean Air Award program received an unprecedented number of submissions this year,” said Emily Bardach, CAE, executive director, NAFA. “The past few years have been a challenge for our members and their clients. Responding to the need for stricter indoor air quality specifications, the nominated facilities have all increased the level of indoor air cleanliness with filtration and improved system hygiene.”

Candidates are nominated for the award by NAFA members and must submit detailed and specific steps taken toward cleaning the indoor environment through “best air filtration practices” and system hygiene. A NAFA Certified Air Filter Specialist confirms these improvements. Nominees are judged by the NAFA Clean Air Award Committee, and each recipient receives a custom-designed award, building signage and recognition for their efforts.

Award-winning buildings must maintain IAQ diligence and submit inspection data each year to maintain the NAFA Clean Air Award.

2022 facilities that utilize best air filtration practices in their buildings:

1100 Louisiana - Hines

Submitted by Nicole Hodina, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC

4th & 4th - Colliers

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

510 5th St - Colliers

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

55 Collins St - ANZ & Airmaster

Submitted by Jason Burgess, CAFS, Independent Filter Service P/L

8 Exhibition St - PT and A.G. Coombs

Submitted by Jason Burgess, CAFS, Independent Filter Service P/L

800 5th Avenue

Submitted by Sammy Isawode, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

Arts Commons

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

Avon Community School Corporation

Submitted by Kasey Harpold, NCT II, Filter Services of Indiana, Inc.

BNSF - Jones Lang LaSalle

Submitted by Nathan Wittman, CAFS, NCT, Filter Technology Company, Inc.

BSA Oxbow

Submitted by Shannon Allmer, The Filter Man, LLC

Calgary Courts Centre

Submitted by Sammy Isawode, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

CBRE - Imperial Oil Campus

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

CF - Calgary City Centre

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

CF 635 8 Ave

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

CF Chinook Centre

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

CF Encor Place

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

CF Shell Centre

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

College Building - University of Regina

Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

Credit Human - 1703 Broadway

Submitted by Shannon Allmer, The Filter Man, LLC

DMC Huron Valley - Sinai Hospital

Submitted by Patrick Wyman, CAFS, MANN+HUMMEL Air Filtration Americas

Domain Gateway

Submitted by Shannon Allmer, The Filter Man, LLC

Domain Tower

Submitted by Shannon Allmer, The Filter Man, LLC

Edmonton Expo Center

Submitted by Doug Edwards, CAFS BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

Enmax Place

Submitted by Dylan Burrows, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

First Tower

Submitted by Sammy Isawode, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

Fort Dufferin - RCMP Academy

Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

Fort Macleod - RCMP Academy

Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

Fort Walsh - RCMP Academy

Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

GWL - First Canadian Centre

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

Health Sciences Centre - University of Calgary

Submitted by Sharon Needham, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

JLL 200 Park Place

Submitted by Nicole Hodina, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC

Keith C Starosciak - Masco School District

Submitted by PJ Paonessa, CAFS, Air Filter Sales, Inc.

Kisik Tower East - University of Regina

Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

Kisik Tower West - University of Regina

Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

Komatsu Mining Corp - Longview Operations

Submitted by Matt Smith, CAFS Joe W. Fly Co., Inc.

Langara College - S & T Building

Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.

LISE - Siemens Harvard

Submitted by PJ Paonessa, CAFS, Air Filter Sales, Inc.

McFarlane Tower - Colliers

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

Melbourne Airport - Airmaster

Submitted by Jason Burgess, CAFS, Independent Filter Service P/L

Memorial Hermann - Sugar Land

Submitted by Nicole Hodina, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC

Memorial Hospital

Submitted by Rich Gray, NCT, Filter Services of Indiana, Inc.

MLSE - Scotiabank Arena

Submitted by Jon Holmes, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

One International - Centre

Submitted by Nicole Hodina, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC

Paskwaw Tower - University of Regina

Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

Printpack Inc.

Submitted by Kasey Harpold, NCT II, Filter Services of Indiana

QuadReal - Livingston Place

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

QuadReal - Park Place

Submitted by Ray Riopel, CAFS, B. C. Air Filter, Ltd.

QuadReal - Western Canadian Place

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

QuadReal - Jamieson Place

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

Red Deer Polytechnic - BGIS

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

Regency Main - 712 Main Street

Submitted by Johnny Cochran, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC

River Oaks Country Club

Submitted by Brittany Kruger, Joe W. Fly Co., Inc.

Roslyn Building - Colliers

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

San Felipe Plaza - Parkway

Submitted by Nicole Hodina, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC

Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary Flames

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

Shell Scotford - Admin 1A Building

Submitted by Brian Worsdall, CAFS, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

Stephen Avenue Place - Colliers

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

Stream Realty - Preston Plaza

Submitted by Nathan Wittman, CAFS, NCT, Filter Technology Company, Inc.

Studio Bell - National Music Centre

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

Surrey City Hall

Submitted by Ray Riopel, CAFS, B. C. Air Filter, Ltd.

TC Energy Center - M-M Properties

Submitted by Nicole Hodina, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC

Teva Canada - Markham

Submitted by Joshua Guthrie, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

Teva Canada - Scarborough

Submitted by Joshua Guthrie, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

Teva Canada - Stouffville

Submitted by Joshua Guthrie, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

UBC AMS Student Nest

Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.

UBC Aquatic Centre

Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.

UBC Beaty Biodiversity Museum

Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.

UBC CIRS

Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.

UBC Forest Sciences Centre

Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.

UBC Henry Angus Building

Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.

UBC Irving K Barber - Learning Centre

Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.

University of Alberta - Mechanical Engineering

Submitted by Brian Worsdall, CAFS, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

University of Alberta - Students Union Building

Submitted by Brian Worsdall, CAFS, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

University of Alberta - Van Vliet Centre

Submitted by Brian Worsdall, CAFS, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

Vancouver Island University

Submitted by Lorne Stewart, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

Wakpa Tower - University of Regina

Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

Wayne & William White - Engineering Design Ctr

Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.

For more information, visit https://www.nafahq.org.