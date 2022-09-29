MIDDLETON, Wis. — The National Air Filtration Association (NAFA) has announced its recipients of the Clean Air Awards for 2022. The Clean Air Award is presented each year to the building owners and managers who take steps to significantly improve the quality of their indoor air by increasing the level or efficiency of their HVAC air filtration system in 10 specific categories.

“The 2022 Clean Air Award program received an unprecedented number of submissions this year,” said Emily Bardach, CAE, executive director, NAFA. “The past few years have been a challenge for our members and their clients. Responding to the need for stricter indoor air quality specifications, the nominated facilities have all increased the level of indoor air cleanliness with filtration and improved system hygiene.”

Candidates are nominated for the award by NAFA members and must submit detailed and specific steps taken toward cleaning the indoor environment through “best air filtration practices” and system hygiene. A NAFA Certified Air Filter Specialist confirms these improvements. Nominees are judged by the NAFA Clean Air Award Committee, and each recipient receives a custom-designed award, building signage and recognition for their efforts.

Award-winning buildings must maintain IAQ diligence and submit inspection data each year to maintain the NAFA Clean Air Award.

 

2022 facilities that utilize best air filtration practices in their buildings:

 

1100 Louisiana - Hines
 Submitted by Nicole Hodina, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC

 

4th & 4th - Colliers
 Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

510 5th St - Colliers
 Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

55 Collins St - ANZ & Airmaster
 Submitted by Jason Burgess, CAFS, Independent Filter Service P/L

 

8 Exhibition St - PT and A.G. Coombs
 Submitted by Jason Burgess, CAFS, Independent Filter Service P/L

 

800 5th Avenue
 Submitted by Sammy Isawode, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

 

Arts Commons
 Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

Avon Community School Corporation
 Submitted by Kasey Harpold, NCT II, Filter Services of Indiana, Inc.

 

BNSF - Jones Lang LaSalle
 Submitted by Nathan Wittman, CAFS, NCT, Filter Technology Company, Inc.

 

BSA Oxbow
 Submitted by Shannon Allmer, The Filter Man, LLC

 

Calgary Courts Centre
 Submitted by Sammy Isawode, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

 

CBRE - Imperial Oil Campus
 Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

CF - Calgary City Centre
 Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

CF 635 8 Ave
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

CF Chinook Centre
 Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

CF Encor Place
Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

CF Shell Centre

Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

College Building - University of Regina
 Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

 

Credit Human - 1703 Broadway
 Submitted by Shannon Allmer, The Filter Man, LLC

 

DMC Huron Valley - Sinai Hospital
 Submitted by Patrick Wyman, CAFS, MANN+HUMMEL Air Filtration Americas

 

Domain Gateway
 Submitted by Shannon Allmer, The Filter Man, LLC

 

Domain Tower

Submitted by Shannon Allmer, The Filter Man, LLC

 

Edmonton Expo Center
 Submitted by Doug Edwards, CAFS BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

 

Enmax Place
 Submitted by Dylan Burrows, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

 

First Tower
 Submitted by Sammy Isawode, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

 

Fort Dufferin - RCMP Academy
 Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

 

Fort Macleod - RCMP Academy
 Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

 

Fort Walsh - RCMP Academy
 Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

 

GWL - First Canadian Centre
 Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

Health Sciences Centre - University of Calgary
 Submitted by Sharon Needham, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

 

JLL 200 Park Place

Submitted by Nicole Hodina, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC

 

Keith C Starosciak - Masco School District

Submitted by PJ Paonessa, CAFS, Air Filter Sales, Inc.

 

Kisik Tower East - University of Regina
 Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

 

Kisik Tower West - University of Regina
 Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

 

Komatsu Mining Corp - Longview Operations
 Submitted by Matt Smith, CAFS Joe W. Fly Co., Inc.

 

Langara College - S & T Building
 Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.

 

LISE - Siemens Harvard
 Submitted by PJ Paonessa, CAFS, Air Filter Sales, Inc.

 

McFarlane Tower - Colliers
 Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

Melbourne Airport - Airmaster
 Submitted by Jason Burgess, CAFS, Independent Filter Service P/L

 

Memorial Hermann - Sugar Land
 Submitted by Nicole Hodina, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC

 

Memorial Hospital
 Submitted by Rich Gray, NCT, Filter Services of Indiana, Inc.

 

MLSE - Scotiabank Arena
 Submitted by Jon Holmes, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

One International - Centre
 Submitted by Nicole Hodina, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC

 

Paskwaw Tower - University of Regina
 Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

 

Printpack Inc.
 Submitted by Kasey Harpold, NCT II, Filter Services of Indiana

 

QuadReal - Livingston Place
 Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

QuadReal - Park Place
 Submitted by Ray Riopel, CAFS, B. C. Air Filter, Ltd.

 

QuadReal - Western Canadian Place
 Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

QuadReal - Jamieson Place
 Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

Red Deer Polytechnic - BGIS
 Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

Regency Main - 712 Main Street
 Submitted by Johnny Cochran, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC

 

River Oaks Country Club
 Submitted by Brittany Kruger, Joe W. Fly Co., Inc.

 

Roslyn Building - Colliers
 Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

San Felipe Plaza - Parkway
 Submitted by Nicole Hodina, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC

 

Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary Flames
 Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

Shell Scotford - Admin 1A Building
 Submitted by Brian Worsdall, CAFS, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

 

Stephen Avenue Place - Colliers
 Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

Stream Realty - Preston Plaza
 Submitted by Nathan Wittman, CAFS, NCT, Filter Technology Company, Inc.

 

Studio Bell - National Music Centre
 Submitted by Thomas Leary, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

Surrey City Hall
 Submitted by Ray Riopel, CAFS, B. C. Air Filter, Ltd.

 

TC Energy Center - M-M Properties
 Submitted by Nicole Hodina, CAFS, NCT, The Filter Man, LLC

 

Teva Canada - Markham
 Submitted by Joshua Guthrie, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

Teva Canada - Scarborough
 Submitted by Joshua Guthrie, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

Teva Canada - Stouffville
 Submitted by Joshua Guthrie, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

UBC AMS Student Nest
 Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.

 

UBC Aquatic Centre
 Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.

 

UBC Beaty Biodiversity Museum
 Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.

 

UBC CIRS
 Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.

 

UBC Forest Sciences Centre
 Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.

 

UBC Henry Angus Building
 Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.

 

UBC Irving K Barber - Learning Centre
 Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.

 

University of Alberta - Mechanical Engineering
 Submitted by Brian Worsdall, CAFS, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

 

University of Alberta - Students Union Building
 Submitted by Brian Worsdall, CAFS, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

 

University of Alberta - Van Vliet Centre
 Submitted by Brian Worsdall, CAFS, BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

 

Vancouver Island University
 Submitted by Lorne Stewart, CAFS, Camfil USA, Inc. (Camfil Canada)

 

Wakpa Tower - University of Regina
 Submitted by Mike Gerald, CAFS, NCT BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Ltd.

 

Wayne & William White - Engineering Design Ctr
 Submitted by Brad Behiel, CAFS, NCT FilterPro Services Canada, Ltd.

 

For more information, visit https://www.nafahq.org.