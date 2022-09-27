HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — NV5 Global Inc., a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, acquired KMK Technologies LLC (KMK), a provider of technology design and consulting services.

KMK serves public and private sector clients that require advanced audiovisual, lighting, security, and IT systems for their facilities. The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.

“KMK has designed the building technology infrastructure for numerous high-profile projects, and we look forward to integrating these capabilities into our buildings and clean energy business,” said Dickerson Wright, P.E., chairman and CEO, NV5. “NV5’s ability to deliver both MEP and technology design provides a competitive advantage on projects requiring integrated technical capabilities, and the acquisition of KMK strengthens NV5’s position as a leader in building systems design and consulting.”

“We are pleased to welcome KMK to the NV5 team as it strengthens our technology design and consulting capabilities,” said Ben Heraud, COO of Buildings and Clean Energy Solutions at NV5. For more information, visit www.nv5.com.