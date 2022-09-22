WORCESTER, Mass. — Webstone®, a brand of NIBCO, introduces new Water Heater Service Valve Kits.

These kits simplify the installation of water heaters and isolate the water supply and other peripheral devices for service. Hot and cold connection solutions are available with options for unique installation needs, including isolation valves, vacuum relief valves, and expansion tank service valves.

All kits feature FIP dielectric unions for connection to the water heater and press or sweat options for connection to system piping. All products are forged from lead-free dezincification-resistant brass. For more information, visit

.