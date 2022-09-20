WATERTOWN, Mass. — Bosch Thermotechnology, a global source of heating, cooling, and hot water systems, named Dr. Alexander Wuthnow as its new President and CEO of Bosch Thermotechnology North America, the HVAC division of German multi-conglomerate Robert Bosch.

Wuthnow will direct the sales portfolio for a leading global source of heat pumps, boilers, and hot water solutions. Under his leadership, Bosch Thermotechnology serves a large and diverse group of residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada.

"It is a great honor for me to oversee this leading, highly innovative HVAC brand in North America,” Wuthnow said. “Our high-performing team at Bosch Thermotechnology is focused on delivering energy-saving solutions that are designed to make homes and businesses more comfortable, efficient, connected, and eco-friendly."

As a leader, Wuthnow believes in high performance and innovation while also ensuring his team has an enjoyable experience at work as well. Wuthnow earned a mechanical engineering doctorate from the Technical University of Dortmund. He has also studied at Stellenbosch University in South Africa and CERAM Sophia Antipolis in France. For more information, visit www.boschheatingandcooling.com.