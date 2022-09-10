The September issue of Engineered Systems answers the question: Are you using the ideal hydronic balancing and control valves; examines why America’s existing filtration philosophies are flawed; demonstrates the usefulness of computer modeling software in large hydraulic heating and cooling systems; sets a timeline for when HVAC building security considerations; defines how UV-C energy makes workplaces safer, healthier, and more productive; and much more. Access the full September issue by clicking here.
