FAIRFAX, Va. — ICF, a global consulting and digital services provider, acquired Blanton & Associates Inc., an environmental consulting, planning, and project management firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, that supports a variety of infrastructure projects in key markets.

Blanton & Associates' team of more than 75 highly specialized and experienced staff bring proven domain expertise in environmental regulatory compliance and permitting in the transportation, renewable energy, water, and resource management sectors. As a partner to Texas state and local agencies, Blanton & Associates strengthens ICF's presence in the state that is set to receive significant federal investment dollars under the recently enacted Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Spending Initiative.

Blanton & Associates has delivered environmental and scientific services to the Texas Department of Transportation throughout its entire 25-year history and is recognized for developing timely and cost-effective solutions across federal, state, and local agencies and for their work on transportation, energy, and water issues for utility and other commercial clients.

They also have extensive renewable energy experience, having supported more than 500 solar and wind energy projects in 30-plus states.

Blanton & Associates has also been involved in the completion of more than half of all of Texas' wind energy projects by megawatt and almost 20% of all U.S. land-based wind capacity by megawatt. Their multidisciplinary teams consist of biologists, wetland scientists, environmental planners, geologists, archaeologists, public involvement experts, GIS analysts, and more.

"As one team, ICF and Blanton & Associates will offer industry-leading expertise in the transportation, energy, and water sectors coupled with a deep understanding of environmental regulations to help state and local agencies quickly execute infrastructure projects while protecting the environment and maintaining compliance," said John Wasson, ICF chair and CEO. "Our strong cultural alignment is reflected in our mutual passion for protecting natural resources, promoting clean energy, and building infrastructure resilience."

"Having partnered successfully on water and habitat conservation planning projects for many years, our companies know each other well," said Don Blanton, president of Blanton & Associates. "With a solid foundation of shared values and collaboration, combined with our strong track record of delivering positive outcomes for our clients, we are ready to hit the ground running as part of the ICF team."

For more information, visit

.