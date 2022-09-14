CUMBRIA, England — Forth has welcomed experienced trio Neil Armistead, Eddie Slee, and Phil Copeland to its Barrow-in-Furness team to strengthen the company’s staff.

Armistead joins Forth as a project engineer from BAE Systems, where he spent 20 years working on submarines, making Howitzers and other naval weaponry.

Copeland also has experience of working for BAE in London and has also been employed by a number of other globally renowned companies, including Sellafield and more latterly Barrow Gas Terminal.

Having previously travelled the world working in the engineering industry, Slee recently returned to his hometown after spending the past 24 years working at a hunting and fishing business in New Zealand.

Tony Sneesby, Forth’s operations manager in Barrow, said all three bring with them a wealth of business and engineering experience which will prove invaluable as the company continues to win major contracts.

“Forth is always on the lookout for talented engineers who can help us with our world pioneering work and, just as important, they can work well within our team,” he said. “In Neil, Eddie, and Phil, we have three people who fit the bill perfectly and will certainly strengthen what Forth, as a company, can offer to industry across the world.

“All three are great people with a great work ethic, and we’re delighted that they are bringing decades of knowledge and expertise within engineering to our team.”

