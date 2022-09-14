NEW ALBANY, Ind. — INDCO AS-series air stirrers feature an air drive mixing head with variable speed that operates with less risk of explosion when mixing solvents or other flammable materials. Rated for heavy usage, this 1 ½ HP AS15A-S produces a maximum torque of 55 in-pounds and is driven by a lightweight Gast air motor known for rugged construction and reliability. Maximum agitation is achieved when supplied with 100 psi at 70 cfm. Variable speed allows the flexibility for mixing multiple materials or applications. When combined with a ½-inch-by-18-inch stainless steel shaft, a 5-foot, three-blade impeller (model MP550), a mixer support clamp (model BL426), and a 36-inch-tall mixing stand with a 14-by-16-inch base (model IAX-23), the AS15A-S forms a complete, ready-to-use mixing package.

Air stirrers are available with motors from ½ to 1 ½ HP. Stand models and handheld versions are available, including some models that are gear-driven for added torque. Electric models also available in varying motor sizes to suit a wide range of mixing applications. For more information, visit

