ASTON, Pa. — The Sentinel™ PRO remote system seamlessly interfaces with any equipment that uses a PLC with Modbus sensors to centralize and simplify proactive monitoring of critical machines and components. Around-the-clock remote monitoring of equipment provides facility operators instant notification of a possible malfunction, enabling quick response to address the problem. The Sentinel PRO system provides the full monitoring picture with one device.

The system sends immediate notification via text, email, or call when sensor readings move outside of preset parameters. Users can easily view data values in real time, set alarms, acknowledge alerts, review data, and generate reports from their mobile device, tablet, or computer.

The system can read values over two-wire RS485 or Ethernet/TCP. Users can also read registers from both interfaces simultaneously. In addition, the Sentinel PRO unit accommodates 12 external digital or analog status sensors to monitor conditions such as temperature, humidity, carbon monoxide, power outage, and more.

For remote locations without internet or Ethernet connectivity, a 4G cellular Sentinel PRO system is available. For more information, visit

.