HOUSTON — RectorSeal®, a manufacturer of HVACR and plumbing tools and accessories, and a wholly owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials Inc. introduces Calci-flush™ standard tank water heater flush.

Calcium and scale buildup is a primary cause of premature tanked water heater failure. Unless the tank is adequately flushed on a regular schedule, its heating ability will be hindered by the formation of calcium deposits that are released through normal operation or when chemicals enter an unmonitored breakdown product at elevated temperatures. Eventually, these built-up compounds can lead to a call for a replacement or result in unsafe operating conditions.

When used properly, Calci-flush helps eliminate calcium and scale buildup and restore circulation and water pressure in about 60 minutes. Using Calci-flush as part of a water tank maintenance program helps extend the life and performance of a standard water heater.

Available in a gallon jug, Calci-flush is easy to use. After the water to the tank is turned off and the tank is drained, simply connect the Calci-Flush container to the tank’s drain valve with the included hose adapter. Calci-Flush enters the water tank via gravity flow and starts to work immediately. In approximately 30-60 minutes, the water tank can be flushed, refilled, refreshed, and ready to deliver optimized performance. Calci-Flush is NSF-certified. For more information, visit

