Rosendin completed renovations on the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Phoenix. The contracting company worked on the original build as well as two remodels, making it a particularly special project to the Rosendin team. Despite complications of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges of working in a fully operational hotel, Rosendin completed renovations on time and on budget with zero injuries.

“The Sheraton Hotel is one of the most prominent landmark projects that come to mind when I think about what Rosendin has achieved in Arizona,” said Mike Greenawalt, CEO, Rosendin. “This is a passion project for me as the initial construction project was one of the safest and most rewarding projects we have had in Arizona. We have been fortunate to perform both remodels of this stunning hotel. It brings me great joy to see another safe and successful project completed by our employees throughout these past two years.”

FIGURE 2. Despite complications of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges of working in a fully operational hotel, Rosendin completed renovations on time and on budget with zero injuries.

The hotel was originally built over the course of two years, opening in 2008. Rosendin views it as a turning point as it was this project that solidified the firm's commitment and investment in building information modeling (BIM) and prefabrication efficiency in order to make jobs more efficient with fewer mistakes. For the most recent renovation project, Rosendin worked with general contractor Balfour Beatty Construction and provided electrical services to the Sheraton’s main lobby, arrival area, lobby lounge, marketplace area, coffee bar, studios, restaurant, and club lounge.

FIGURE 3. This project solidified Rosendin’s commitment and investment in building information modeling (BIM) and prefabrication efficiency in order to make jobs more efficient with fewer mistakes.

“This project was complex to take on because 90% of the light fixtures were custom made, some of which were delayed,” said George Flaherty, project manager, Rosendin. “These custom builds required additional time and intricate installation. This kind of challenge is what makes the work we do exciting and never boring as we get to problem-solve every day. There is so much about this project that reflects the Rosendin way.”

Rosendin’s crew met each challenge it faced with enthusiasm to solve any complications. The project was slowed when COVID-19 first hit the U.S. and someone tested positive for the virus, causing the entire crew to quarantine for two weeks. As a result, Rosendin quickly developed company protocols that included special cleaning daily to ensure the safety of everyone working on the project.