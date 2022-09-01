GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The levers on Wago’s new 2734 Series Multi Connection System Mini (MCS MINI) provide rapid, reliable connections in the field. In addition to the intuitive lever operation, these connectors come with a versatile locking system, providing an extra layer of safety and protection against mismating.

The MCS MINI PCB connectors are for ideal for applications, including those with small cross-sections from 26 to 14 AWG and a pin spacing of 3.5mm. One of the added benefits is that extra board space is not required, giving this system the edge for device connections such as drive controls. For more information, visit www.wago.us.