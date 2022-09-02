WASHINGTON — CxEnergy 2023, an event dedicated to commissioning, energy management, and building analytics and diagnostics, issued a call for abstracts for presentations for its technical program. The 30-plus educational sessions, state-of-the-art expo hall, and professional networking opportunities take place May 2-5, 2023 at the Omni Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Texas.

CxEnergy draws hundreds of commissioning engineers, energy management professionals, MEP engineers, HVAC testing professionals, facility managers, and building owners. Presentation topics include but are not limited to:

Case studies in commissioning and energy management in buildings and facilities (particularly featuring the owner perspective);

Building envelope/enclosures;

Advances in building automation and control technologies;

Testing, adjusting, & balancing or other specialty testing;

Cyber security, data analytics, data integration, and IoT topics;

Commissioning of specific market sectors (e.g. health care, education, data centers);

Distributed energy resources (renewables, microgrids, storage etc.);

Lighting and lighting control systems;

Water management and conservation;

Occupancy wellness issues and sustainability;

Pertinent regulatory, standards and management system topics; and

Business-oriented presentations related to commissioning and energy management.

The

is available on the CxEnergy website for submitting presentation topics and speaker information. Deadline for submission is Sept. 30. For more information, email

or call (202) 737-7775.