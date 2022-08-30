SELLERSVILLE, Pa. — exida, a global industrial automation cybersecurity certification company, announced that Johnson Controls, a global provider of smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, has earned its third ISASecure Component Security Assurance Certification (CSA) for the YORK YMC2 Centrifugal Chiller.

The YORK YMC2 Chiller is equipped to offer wide-set operational range while minimizing downtime. Designed with sustainability in mind, the YORK YMC2 chiller offers the market a certified chiller with the versatility to perform under extreme, demanding conditions.

“With their third chiller cybersecurity certification from exida, Johnson Controls continues to show focused leadership in the smart building equipment industry,” said Mike Medoff, director of exida certification. “This certification shows compliance with best cybersecurity practices in the industry and is a big step to make our buildings safer and more secure.”

With an internationally recognized ISASecure certification from exida, Johnson Controls provides customers with the assurance that their product is safely and securely performing in conditions that would normally shut down other chillers.

Working to minimize emissions while making the most of the energy used, the YMC2 chiller requires less energy consumption, reducing the energy production and the resulting carbon emissions. Characterized as one of the most fully integrated and optimized chillers available in the market, it was important for Johnson Controls to choose a highly recognized and respected certification body, such as exida for the certification of this chiller.

“The YORK YMC² chiller product certification is the third centrifugal chiller model in our full portfolio of chillers to receive the ISA Secure CSA cybersecurity certification, joining our YK and YZ chiller models that received this certification in November 2021” said Joe Villani, director of controls engineering, Johnson Controls. “It demonstrates Johnson Controls’ leadership and commitment to proactively serving our customers’ needs today and in the future. This security certification through exida enables us to further expand the services offered to our customers.”

