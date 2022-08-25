FLENSBURG, Germany — Secop GmbH, a manufacturer of medical refrigeration compressors and supplier to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), introduces MP2UVULTM, a compressor designed for mobile refrigeration systems that require extreme low temperatures to safely transport biomaterials, such as cell and gene therapies (CGTs) and mRNA-based vaccines for COVID-19 and Ebola.

Secop’s MP2UVULT compressor, which is part of its ULT product series, supports temperatures ranging from minus 94°F to minus 122°F (minus 70°C to minus 86°C), regardless of outside temperatures. The compressor operates with battery and solar power, eliminating the need for a power grid.

The GAVI Alliance has relied on Secop products for many years to support its mission to improve access to life-saving vaccines in developing countries.

“This experience with GAVI, combined with our long history working in collaboration with some of the world’s leading medical refrigeration solutions manufacturers, has helped to drive the development of Secop’s medical device ULT product series for ultra-low temperatures,” said John B. Lange, head of global accounts, Secop. “These systems were designed to perform in a range from minus 76°F to minus 122°F (minus 60°C to minus 86°C).”

GAVI is a public–private global health partnership with the goal of increasing access to immunizations in lower income countries.

The MP2UVULTM is suitable for 21-42 quarts (20-40 liters) cooling containers and requires no dry ice. This feature brings environmental benefits and facilitates distribution in remote areas where water is in short supply.

Secop's ULT products are certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) and used in refrigeration equipment in hospitals, laboratories, research facilities, and other settings that require reliable temperature control. They are designed to be compatible with ethane (R170) refrigerant.

In addition to the MP2UVULTM compressor for mobile use, Secop’s ULT compressor series includes four other compressors for stationary use. All compressors in this lineup can be used for ultra-low temperatures as well as biomedical applications with temperatures ranging from minus 22°F to minus 76°F (minus 30°C to minus 60°C). Secop's ULT refrigeration compressors for stationary use are available in the entire global voltage range. This broad range is suitable for refrigerated containers with volumes from 21-211 quarts (20-200 liters) and from 211-528 quarts (200-500 liters). For more information, visit

.