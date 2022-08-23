JESSUP, Md. — Baltimore Aircoil Co. (BAC) introduced the VertexTM Evaporative Condenser, where peak reliability meets easy maintenance. The Vertex Condenser offers maximum uptime with easy and safe accessibility. It also has a low total cost of ownership with low installation, maintenance, and operating costs.

“At BAC, we begin our innovation process by seeking to understand what our customers really need and want from us,” said Dave Klee, director of sales and marketing, North America, BAC. “In the case of the Vertex Evaporative Condenser, it was clear that there were many things they liked about our existing VCA product, but that there were opportunities to make it even better. So, the Vertex Condenser combines what customers like most about the VCA with compelling new innovations for the future. And, of course, the Vertex Condenser uses evaporative cooling, so it’s an inherently sustainable solution for industrial refrigeration and other industrial process applications.”

“Our customers asked for easy maintenance and access, and the Vertex Condenser delivers,” said Phil Hollander, business manager of refrigeration, North America, BAC. “It has a large access door, which easily accommodates a 6 1/2-foot-tall person with a sturdy step and safety handle. Technicians’ feet also stay dry while safely inspecting the low-volume basin from the internal walkway. Inspection of all nozzles is also fast and easy with the optional pre-assembled platforms at an ergonomic working height. The Vertex Condenser alleviates confined space limitations and customers have already reacted very positively to the overall design.”

The Vertex Evaporative Condenser is designed to reduce installation costs in part by aligning the upper section to the lower section in less than 15 minutes per cell, due to the industrial-grade rigidity of the unit. Water volume is reduced by up to 30%, saving on water and chemical costs. This helps reduce the operating weight by an average of 16%. The Vertex Condenser uses a direct-drive EC fan system, which maximizes reliability and uptime and reduces operating costs while requiring no regular maintenance. With redundancy inherent in the overall design of the unit — including fans, motors, and pumps — customers will enjoy peace of mind and uninterrupted operation. For more information, visit www.baltimoreaircoil.com.