WASHINGTON — The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) board of directors is proud to announce the selection of AC Powell, JD, CPS, as its new president and CEO. Powell officially joins NIBS on Sept. 12.

Powell comes with extensive leadership in the built environment, most recently serving for nearly five years as executive director and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based Association for Facilities Engineering (AFE). AFE convenes professionals who ensure the optimal operation of high-rise commercial real estate, industrial plants, government facilities, higher education campuses, and medical centers.

Powell also has a deep background in education, working with the Prince William County (Virginia) school system. He currently serves as an adjunct professor with Stratford University, teaching courses on business law, business ethics, and competition and innovation.

“AC Powell’s experience, dynamic people skills, and enthusiasm for NIBS’ mission make him a great choice for this leadership role,” said Anne Ellis, P.E., Hon.M.ACI, F.ASCE, M.NAC, board chair, NIBS. “We are thrilled to bring him on board. AC will guide the National Institute of Building Sciences into this next chapter, convening and collaborating with the building industry and public and private sectors in our collective efforts to prepare the nation’s built environment for the 21st century and beyond.”

NIBS serves the public interest by advancing building science and technology, improving lives through collaboration in the built environment. Powell will lead efforts to expand NIBS’ programs and markets while growing and strengthening its membership base. For more information, www.nibs.org.