MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls, a global manufacturer of smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, has announced an update to Metasys, the company’s building automation system (BAS) that provides the foundation for fully optimized building management. Metasys’ intuitive design integrates HVAC and non-HVAC systems into one platform for maximum operator efficiency.

The Metasys 12.0 release is designed for fast troubleshooting in the field to maintain the latest IT security and networking standards and reduce installation time and costs. It also provides Metasys users with older software a significant opportunity to upgrade their systems.

“Metasys 12.0 builds on the proven automation and ease of use our customers expect from Metasys,” said Bill Schwebel, vice president and general manager, global building automation systems and controls. “Rigorously tested to ensure successful deployments and upgrades, we enhanced Metasys to streamline workflows and optimize user efficiency. We also introduced BACnet/SC compliance, which is an updated industry interoperability standard we helped design, making it simple for customers to stay up-to-date with the latest IT security requirements.”

BACnet/SC Compliance and MQTT Support Enhances Networking / Improves System Security

The Metasys 12.0 release improves system security by following the new BACnet Secure Connect (BACnet/SC) interoperability standard for current IT security protocols, helping to further secure communications among Metasys IP components. In addition, expanded FIPS 140-2 Level 1 compliance, a U.S. government security standard, ensures Metasys meets current government standards.

MQ Telemetry Transport (MQTT), a standard messaging protocol for the Internet of Things (IoT), is ideal for connecting remote devices with a small code footprint and minimal network bandwidth. Metasys 12.0 offers MQTT support for next-generation network engines to easily exchange Metasys data with popular IoT platforms and applications across the system.

Next-Generation Hardware Optimizes System Performance

Metasys 12.0 introduces an expanded line of next generation equipment controllers with onboard displays and keypads, including a new remote-mountable display assembly, so customers and technicians can quickly troubleshoot and restore control while near mechanical equipment.

Easily Upgrade to the World-class Metasys Interface

The Metasys Site Management Portal (SMP), released in 2003, like almost all technology from that time, is at the end of its useful life. The 12.0 release creates a compelling opportunity for existing SMP users to future-proof their investment by migrating to the Metasys User Interface (UI). To support this modernization opportunity, Metasys UI now includes familiar SMP views and capabilities.

Metasys UI helps maximize efficiency and protect building investments with intuitive space-based navigation and a Cyber Health Dashboard.

New users can learn to use many basic system functions in five minutes, 96% less learning time than traditional BAS. Organized by building spaces and equipment (with both served by and serving relationships), Metasys UI requires 86% less clicks than traditional BAS for fast access to critical data and is optimized for mobile viewing and secure remote access. Customizable dashboards let users quickly zero in on a space or equipment and take action.

In addition, Johnson Controls provides a variety of ways to help users maximize their Metasys investments, including OpenBlue Enterprise Manager, a cloud-enabled software solution that analyzes system data to identify energy efficiency and equipment improvement opportunities. For more information,