LONDON — RunGreen's X-Carbon is an innovative, diesel-like petrochemical made using a proprietary physical process. It removes air that is entrained in the fuel. This action delivers solvent properties and results in more complete combustion; subsequently removing deposits from the engine.

This process has transformative effects, such as improved engine performance, up to a 30% increase in fuel efficiency, and a reduction in the level of harmful emissions. X-Carbon is certified (EN590 Specification) as safe to use in any vehicle type and has been tested ‘000’s of times with outstanding results. X-Carbon is the immediate solution for saving money, improving engine performance, saving the planet, and lowering engine maintenance costs simultaneously. For more information, visit https://rungreen.uk.