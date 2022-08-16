TULSA, Okla. — McElroy, a global designer and manufacturer of thermoplastic fusion equipment, is pleased to announce the arrival of Eric Duerr as the company’s new purchasing manager.

“Since its founding, McElroy has remained committed to providing our clients with the highest-quality products, and that level of service begins with the sourcing process,” said Chip McElroy, president and CEO. “Eric has a proven track record of success, and we are happy to have him come on board to lead our purchasing department.”

A native Oklahoman, Duerr brings 15 years of procurement, sourcing, and inventory management experience, mainly in the oil and gas industry. He has developed and led the performance of numerous purchasing and sourcing teams in the U.S., Canada, Egypt, and the U.K.

Before arriving at McElroy, Duerr was the Western Hemisphere strategic sourcing manager for TD Williamson in Tulsa. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Oklahoma and a master’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma Christian University.

"Eric will be a valuable asset to our purchasing team, as we strive to continue exceeding the expectations of users of McElroy equipment,” said Philip Maud, senior operations manager, McElroy.

As Duerr transitions into his new role, he will be working closely with Maud, who will be moving into a new role to focus on McElroy’s inventory, planning, and execution processes. For more information, visit

.