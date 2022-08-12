MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls, a global provider of smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, launches the next-generation Grinnell G-Fire One-Bolt Figure 579A Coupling with customized gaskets for more secure fitting on fire suppression pipe joints. The grooved, rigid coupling is ready to connect right out of the box, providing contractors with a fast and smooth installation experience.

“Whether contractors are installing a fire sprinkler system in a storage facility or standard commercial space, their time is valuable. Joining pipe shouldn’t be time consuming or laborious,” said Martin Schulte-Frankenfeld, global director product management, Johnson Controls. “We’ve improved this next generation coupling with customized gaskets so contractors can simply position the coupling and tighten a single bolt. We’re excited to offer such a time-saving addition to our One-Bolt Coupling portfolio that gives contractors more confidence in their fire suppression system installations.”

In addition to speeding up installation, the One-Bolt 579A Coupling features center-stop gaskets customized to specific coupling sizes to help ensure proper positioning. The 1.25- and 1.5-inch coupling sizes keep their proven, powder-lubricated gasket, ideal for small pipe diameters, while 2- through 4-inch sizes use a redesigned self-lubricating gasket intended to optimize protection against rolls or pinches. A low-profile spine allows contractors to install couplings in tighter spaces, while 360-degree pipe contact ensures a truly rigid joint.

Preassembled and pre-lubricated, the 579A coupling features an innovative, three-piece housing and just one bolt to tighten. The coupling’s single-bolt design eliminates alternate tightening and assists in more consistent installations and dependable product performance. The coupling has a pressure rating of up to 365 psi and is UL/ULC Listed, FM Approved, VdS Approved and LPCB Approved. For more information, visit Tyco-Fire.com/579A.