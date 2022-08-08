Project Delivery Method: Design-build (D-B).

Owner Team: University president, owner representative (consultant), project manager of capital projects, facility manager, campus building automation system (BAS) manager, third-party commissioning consultant (CxC), and third-party testing, adjusting, and balancing (TAB) technician.

Project Delivery Team: D-B IAQ project manager and D-B physician.

IAQ Project Team: IAQ D-B engineer, automatic temperature control (ATC) D-B sub-consultant, and remote D-B trending and reporting information technology (IT) engineer.

Guidelines: Occupant Health - 2021 ASHRAE Handbook-Fundamentals — Indoor Environmental Quality, Chapters 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13 and Measurement and Instruments, Chapter 37.

Application: 2019 ASHRAE Handbook-HVAC Applications — Education Facilities, Chapter 8; Owning and Operating Costs, Chapter 38; Building Energy Monitoring, Chapter 42; and Supervisory Control Strategies and Optimization, Chapter 43.

Systems & Equipment: 2020 ASHRAE Handbook-HVAC Systems and Equipment — HVAC System Analysis and Selection.

Project Type: Infrastructure BAS enhancements with space monitors, measurement, and computer/internet reporting.

References: 2019 ASHRAE Handbook – HVAC Applications; 2020 ASHRAE Handbook – HVAC Systems and Equipment; 2021 ASHRAE Handbook – Fundamentals; 2022 ASHRAE Handbook – Refrigeration; and refer to the codes and standards located in the back of each ASHRAE Handbook for additional reference.

Other References: ASHRAE Standard 202 (Commissioning Process for Buildings and Systems) and Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA).

DESIGN INTENT DOCUMENT (DID)

The IAQ system management selection and design intent are based on the process outlined in ASHRAE Handbook 2020, Chapter 1, HVAC System Analysis and Selection. It includes the owner’s building program goals, additional goals, system constraints, and constructability constraints.

Environmental Audit: Complete an environmental audit of occupant health and IAQ within the building.

Complete an environmental audit of occupant health and IAQ within the building. System Monitoring: Automatic controls are monitored, measured, and reported in real time via a D-B engineered occupant health dashboard. The new system will be internet-Interfaced to provide remote monitoring and reporting

Automatic controls are monitored, measured, and reported in real time via a D-B engineered occupant health dashboard. The new system will be internet-Interfaced to provide remote monitoring and reporting Program and Project Goals: Refer to functional goals: (Chapter 1, 2020 Handbook). Budget goals are to improve student learning concentration, energy levels, improve test scores, and decrease absenteeism. Management goals include property management, and environmental and occupant health management.

Refer to functional goals: (Chapter 1, 2020 Handbook). Budget goals are to improve student learning concentration, energy levels, improve test scores, and decrease absenteeism. Management goals include property management, and environmental and occupant health management. Available Utilities: are electrical power, and emergency power.

are electrical power, and emergency power. Existing Conditions: BAS HVAC control points for indoor and outdoor temperature and humidity.

BAS HVAC control points for indoor and outdoor temperature and humidity. IAQ System Flagship: To be the University’s first “engineered health performer” for the 20-building campus.

DESIGN CRITERIA DOCUMENT

The IAQ system management’s design criteria shall be in sync with the project delivery method and owner’s project requirements.

The design criteria shall be based on an HVAC and IAQ audit of the central air-handling systems, existing temperature, and humidity sensors as well as associated operation and maintenance management of the facility.

The new IAQ system will be a stand-alone unit interfaced with existing temperature transmitters, pressure differential transmitters, air cubic feet per minute (cfm) flow metering transmitters, HVAC controls, and BACnet Interface.

New sensors shall detect and measure all IAQ components required to recognize and acknowledge the impact on human health that constituent quantifiable measurement and impact on the human body.

Sensors shall continuously monitor nine medically verified variables including:

Indoor temperature and relative humidity points; Particle counts and sizes; Total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs); and Carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide.

‍The sensors wirelessly transmit data to the D-B firm’s cloud for analysis and safe storage.

To have a minimum of five students working with the D-B firm’s physician on a thesis covering the success of “Engineering for Health.” This report will then be submitted to the university and D-B firm.

The existing utilities shall include electrical power.

The D-B IAQ design engineer shall provide system flow diagrams with associated IAQ system automatic management control bill-of-materials and sequence of operation.

The D-B project manager shall include estimates for all costs associated with design, build, warranty, and one-year remote monitoring, measuring, and reporting along with quarterly client meetings with the D-B firm’s project manager and physician.

