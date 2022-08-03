EXTON, Pa. — NETZSCH Pumps North America LLC, providers of solutions designed specifically for difficult pumping applications, announces the new TORNADO® T1 pump, designed to produce high flow at low to medium pressures in a small compact package. It is ideal for applications in industrial applications. The TORNADO T1 pump can handle a wide range of viscosities, solids, temperature, abrasion, and corrosive/acidic process fluids and environments.

The TORNADO T1 pump is extremely versatile for just about any orientation and installation. Its robust design offers longevity, operational flexibility, and dry-run capabilities. It allows the pump to operate and handle many upset process conditions without causing harm to the pump. The pumps are available up to over 4000 gpm and up to 130 psi.

NETZSCH TORNADO T1 is a Full Service-in-Place (FSIP®) pump. The front pullout design allows for easy access for maintenance and inspection. Opening the front cover allows access to the wear plates, lobes, and seals, making this pump very easy to service.

Additionally, there is no need to access the timing gears or bearing as they are protected with the NETZSCH Gearbox Security System (GSS). This desirable feature protects the gearbox from the process side of the pump (wet-end). The GSS is an air gap that exists between the mechanical seal and the lip seal of the timing gearbox that establishes a physical separation between them. Should the mechanical seal leak, no product can get into the pump’s gearbox to contaminate the timing gear oil. The air gap allows for the process fluid to drip away from the shaft and timing gearbox to prevent damage; the process fluid physically cannot pass through the air gap and migrate past the gearbox lip seal. This air gap fully prevents the intermingling of the two fluids, resulting in improved long-term operation and allows for the pump to have lower total cost of ownership.

Repairing bearings, lip seals and timing gears are greatly diminished with the TORNADO

T1 rotary lobe pumps. NETZSCH continues to improve the design and develop its capabilities to make it stronger, last longer, and add beneficial features. Some new upgrades include improved flange sealing, a one-piece housing design, additional seal configurations (single, double, flush, quench, etc.), a superior wear plate, and newer materials and coatings that extended operation life. NETZSCH is the only manufacturer that blends its own rubbers and injection molds the lobes internally, allowing for manufacturing to be more vertically integrated and for better control of the tolerances and process variations. In the end, this allows NETZSCH to supply a longer lasting foundation to your process. For more information, visit

